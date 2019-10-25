Antonio Brown Claims He Apologized to New England Patriots for Sexual Assault Allegations

Antonio Brown is ready to get back in the NFL and based on what he recently shared to social media, it does sound like he wouldn’t mind heading back the New England Patriots after being cut for the team for sexual assault allegations. Brown was active on Twitter this week and responded to one fan who asked him to apologize to Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Brown said he did apologize to him, but at the same time, took a shot at him as well.

“All love apology given. Just thought they cared about the substance true essence of a man not just create media hype to bring me down but history for us learn,” Brown wrote on Twitter.

Brown signed with the Patriots right after the first week of the season. But as soon as Brown signed on the dotted line, he was hit with a sexual assault lawsuit from his former trainer Britney Taylor. Shortly after the lawsuit, an unnamed woman claimed sexual misconduct, detailing how she was painting a mural at his home back in 2017. Brown played in one game for the Patriots before being cut by the team before the third game of the year. In that one game, Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and one score.

But the real question is what’s next for Brown. It has been reported there are teams interested in signing Brown and that could pick up once the trade deadline passes on Tuesday. Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus said he expects Brown to sign with a team sometime this season, but getting his legal issues cleared up will be key.

“I do expect Antonio to play again this season,” Rosenhaus said on the CNBC show, Squawk Alley. “Hopefully we will get the NFL investigation behind him in the near future and he can sign with a new team.”

“I’ve said there is interest in him from teams that are looking for the investigation to conclude and I fully expect Antonio to be playing this season,” Rosenhaus added.

Brown has a number of issues he’s dealing with right now and if a team does sign him, they have to know there’s a risk involved putting him on their roster. At the same time, Brown has the ability to help a team that needs an offensive target to get them to the playoffs. So it wouldn’t be a surprise to hear Brown joining a new NFL team in the next few weeks.