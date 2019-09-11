First Image Arrives of Antonio Brown at Patriots Practice

Antonio Brown was signed by the New England Patriots on Monday and was practicing with the team on Wednesday ahead of the team’s Week Two contest against the Miami Dolphins. And we now know what Brown looks like in a Patriots uniform as the first image on him practicing with the team has been released. In the photo, Brown is wearing the No. 1 jersey instead of No. 84. Currently, tight end Ben Watson is wearing No. 84 and it’s unclear which number Brown will wear on Sunday.

Antonio Brown first practice with the #Patriots, wearing number 1 jersey number. pic.twitter.com/5dB5PGFwL3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 11, 2019

Brown is focused on Sunday, but he also has to deal with a legal matter. On Tuesday evening, a lawsuit was filed against Brown, which says he allegedly sexually assaulted a former trainer three separate times. Head coach Bill Belichick was asked about Brown and the allegations and he only said he will practice on Wednesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

So it’s unclear if Brown will play on Sunday, but it’s possible if the All-Pro receiver is active against the Dolphins, that could be the only game he takes part in for the foreseeable future. It has been reported the NFL is considering placing him on the Commissioner-Exempt list meaning he can’t be on the field, but he will still get paid. It will likely depend on what they find out from the accuser, Britney Taylor when she meets with league officials next week.

AB is at Patriots practice today wearing No. 1. (via @LevanReid)pic.twitter.com/ZbnAJd5jMx — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 11, 2019

The only response Brown has made to the allegations is a statement released by his lawyers.

“Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit. He will pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name, but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations,” the statement said. “Mr. Brown was approached by his accuser in 2017, shortly after Mr. Brown signed a contract making him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

“At that time, Mr. Brown was asked to invest $1.6 million dollars in the accuser’s business project.Mr. Brown was not informed by his accuser that she had just been levied with a $30,000 IRS tax lien or that $300,000 of the $1.6 million so-called “investment” was to be used to purchase property already owned by the accuser and her mother.

“When Mr. Brown refused to make the $1.6 million “investment,” the accuser supposedly cut off communications with Mr. Brown. However, in 2018, the accuser resurfaced and offered to travel to Pennsylvania and South Florida to train Mr. Brown for the upcoming season.”

Brown was signed by the Patriots after being released by the Oakland Raiders. The one-year contract Brown signed is worth $15 million with $9 million guaranteed with a 2020 option.