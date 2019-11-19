Antonio Brown Offers Apology to Patriots Owner Robert Kraft: ‘Sorry for the Drama’

Antonio Brown is back at it on social media. However, he’s not attacking a former teammate, a former team or even a former general manager. Instead, the former New England Patriots receiver wrote a message to team owner Robert Kraft apologizing for his actions and saying he just wanted to help the team win games.

“Mr.Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama ! Thank you sincerely AB,” Brown wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

That led to a number of comments from fans. One fan wrote, “I forgave you as a Patriots fan a while ago people make mistake my man.” Another fan wrote, “So this what desperation look like in the 21st century?” And another fan wrote, So u call out the NFL and say you will never play there again and now your apologizing okay.”

Does this mean Brown will return to the Patriots? Not likely, but based on the way the team has looked on offense recently, they could use him despite being 9-1. Tom Brady talked about the offense after their 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles and he knows they have some work to do as the season winds down.

“The strength of our team is our defense and our special teams. So on offense, we’ve just got to take advantage of our opportunities and understand where our strengths lie and try to play to them,” Brady said.

Brown only played one game for the Patriots which was against the Miami Dolphins in Week Two. In that game, Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and one touchdown. He was cut the following week due to sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations. Brown recently met with NFL investigators about the allegations and he hopes to sign with a new team soon.

And if it were up to Brady, he would probably like to have him back. Brady has never shared his thoughts publicly about Brown being cut, but he knows it wasn’t an easy decision for the team.

“I do have a lot of personal feelings, none of which I really care to share,” Brady said on WEEI Sports Radio. “It’s a difficult situation. That’s kind of how I feel.”