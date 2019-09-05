Oakland Raiders Plan to Suspend Star Wide Receiver Antonio Brown, and Social Media Has Thoughts

The drama surrounding Antonio Brown continues as the Oakland Raiders are reportedly suspending the star wide receiver. The reason the Raiders are giving Brown some time off may have to do with him calling out the team for fining him over $53,000 for missing practices.

“Antonio Brown and GM Mike Mayock got into it Wednesday, and the team is now planning to suspend its star wide receiver, league sources tell ESPN,” Adam Schefter wrote on Twitter.

Brown has been one of the top wide receivers in the NFL for the last six seasons. He has been named to the Pro Bowl seven times, he’s been selected to the All-Pro First Team four times and he’s led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards twice. In 2018, Brown finished the year with 104 receptions for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns which led the NFL.

Losing a Ton of Money

#Raiders WR Antonio Brown and GM Mike Mayock got into it earlier this week, and it got ugly. Mayock clearly frustrated with AB posting his fine letter on Instagram. And now, a suspension for conduct detrimental could mean losing $30M in guaranteed money. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2019

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network revealed what Brown could be suspended for and how much money he can lose. The insider said, “Raiders WR Antonio Brown and GM Mike Mayock got into it earlier this week, and it got ugly. Mayock clearly frustrated with AB posting his fine letter on Instagram. And now, a suspension for conduct detrimental could mean losing $30M in guaranteed money.”

$30 million?! That would be huge if that happens.

Fight Between Brown and Mayock

More on #Raiders WR Antonio Brown and Mike Mayock yesterday: It did not get physical, sources say. But after a screaming match, Brown told Mayock that he would hit him in the face and then punted the ball… and said, Fine me for that. 💸💸💸 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2019

It looks like there was a fight between Brown and Mayock which is probably the big reason why the All-Pro receiver is on the verge of suspended. Rapoport said, “More on Raiders WR Antonio Brown and Mike Mayock yesterday: It did not get physical, sources say. But after a screaming match, Brown told Mayock that he would hit him in the face and then punted the ball… and said, Fine me for that.”

Not a good look for Brown who has yet to play a game for the Raiders as he was traded to the team earlier this year.

More on Brown vs. Mayock

Raiders’ GM Mike Mayock has a strong, opinionated personality, as anyone who has watched him knows. WR Antonio Brown is his own man. It creates a combustible combination, to say the least. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2019

Schefter revealed that the combination of Brown and Mayock is not a good mix. The ESPN insider said, “Raiders’ GM Mike Mayock has a strong, opinionated personality, as anyone who has watched him knows. WR Antonio Brown is his own man. It creates a combustible combination, to say the least.”

It has been a rocky relationship so far and it doesn’t look like it’s going to get better. So Mayock had to do something.

Calendar of Events

Antonio Brown since getting traded to the Raiders in 4 tweets. pic.twitter.com/Dw0Xq4XIpN — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 5, 2019

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman summed up Brown’s summer in four tweets. From arriving at camp in a hot-air balloon, calling out Ben Roethlisberger, the helmet battle and now being suspended, it has not been an offseason to remember for Brown. And if the Raiders do decide to suspend him, one has to wonder if he even comes back to the team?

Suspension Length

Per the NFL CBA, the maximum a team can suspend a player for conduct detrimental: 4 weeks. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) September 5, 2019

Kevin Seifert of ESPN revealed how long Brown could be suspended for. He said, “Per the NFL CBA, the maximum a team can suspend a player for conduct detrimental: 4 weeks.”

If the Raiders suspend Brown for four weeks, that means he would miss games against the Denver Broncos, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Minnesota Vikings and the Indianapolis Colts. Those are not the games Brown needs to miss.

The End in Oakland?

There are those around the league who now believe the Raiders could suspend Antonio Brown with the idea of trying to void the $30.125 million of guaranteed money in his contract.



Which obviously would end his time in Oakland. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2019

If Brown loses his guaranteed money, it’s possible his stint with Raiders will be over before it even gets started. Schefter said, “There are those around the league who now believe the Raiders could suspend Antonio Brown with the idea of trying to void the $30.125 million of guaranteed money in his contract. Which obviously would end his time in Oakland.”

If that happens, Brown may never play in the NFL again.

How the Raiders Should Handle Brown

IF it’s true Brown threatened to hit Mayock ‘in the face’, as @RapSheet reports, how does that not end his time in Oakland?



If it’s me, two things:



1. You’re fired.

2. I sincerely hope you to try.



Shrug. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 5, 2019

Patrik Walker of CBS Sports breaks down. How he would handle Brown if he was the Raiders GM. Walker said ” IF it’s true Brown threatened to hit Mayock ‘in the face’, as Ian Rapoport reports, how does that not end his time in Oakland? If it’s me, two things:1. You’re fired. 2. I sincerely hope you to try. Shrug.”

What would have made that altercation more interesting is if Brown did punch him and Mayock punched him back. Not a bad way to kick off the 100th season of the NFL

Get the Popcorn Ready

If AB loses nearly $30 million in guarantees, it’s about to go nuclear for the Raiders….



🍿🍿🍿 — Tyler Sullivan (@TylerSully) September 5, 2019

Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports has the perfect reaction of Brown possibly losing $30 million. He said, “If AB loses nearly $30 million in guarantees, it’s about to go nuclear for the Raiders…” with the popcorn emojis to end the tweet.

If you’re a Raiders fans. This had to be hard to watch. But if you’re not a Raiders fan, this has to be so much fun to watch.