Antonio Brown Hits Social Media With a Giveaway for Fans After Being ‘Fired’ by Patriots

Wide receiver Antonio Brown has not left social media behind since the New England Patriots released him on Friday afternoon, after only playing one game with them. Brown has shared several posts on Twitter, and posted a photo of his first Patriots touchdown football on Instagram, where he told fans he would be giving it away. Brown was released after facing multiple sexual misconduct allegations, which are being investigated by the NFL.

“Thank you for the opportunity,” Brown tweeted, confirming his release. He added the hashtag “Go Win It.”

“The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time,” the Patriots said in their own statement.

Just got fired on Friday 🤔🤷🏾‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️ — AB (@AB84) September 20, 2019

Brown has since tweeted several other messages, including photos from his only game with the Patriots. He played on Sunday in the team’s blow-out win over the Miami Dolphins.

In another tweet, he wrote, “The marathon continues.” He later added, “Just got fired on Friday.”

Over on Instagram, Brown shared other photos from the game. His last photo was a picture of the football he caught for his first touchdown reception with the Patriots.

“One lucky fan can with this comment below,” Brown wrote in the caption.

After burning bridges with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders before the 2019 season. Following multiple dramas involving issues over his helmet and fines from general manager Mike Maycock, the Raiders released him without ever playing a game for them. The Patriots signed him on Sept. 7.

Three days after the Patriots signed Brown, personal trainer Britney Taylor filed a civil lawsuit against Brown, accusing him of sexual assault and rape in three separate occasions. On Monday, Sports Illustrated published an allegation from an artist, who accused Brown of sexual misconduct when she was painting a mural at his home. The artist claimed Brown walked around in his home in the nude, barely covering his penis, when she was around.

After the Sports Illustrated story, Brown sent intimidating text messages to the artist, which were then published by SI on Thursday. The artist’s attorney, Lisa J. Banks, also sent the texts in a letter to the NFL. Banks wrote that Brown’s conduct is “intimidating and threatening to our client, in violation of the NFL Personal Conduct Policy.”

“Our client … is understandably frightened by these text messages, which are clearly intended to threaten and intimidate her,” Banks wrote, reports SI. “While she certainly qualifies as a ‘starving artist,’ she has never approached Mr. Brown, nor will she, about seeking money to compensate her for his sexual misconduct, contrary to his allegations in the text messages.”

The NFL replied to the letter, and has already arranged an interview between investigators and attorneys for the artist, a source told SI.

Brown’s agent and the Patriots did not initially comment on the report. SI reached out to the phone number thought to be Brown’s in the text screenshot. “FOH clown,” the person replied, using the acronym for “get the f– out of here.”

Sources told ESPN that the NFL also met with Taylor. The outlet previously reported that Brown declined to sign a $2 million settlement with Taylor.

