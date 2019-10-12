Antonio Brown Deserves a Second Chance, Snoop Dogg Says

With week six of the NFL taking place this weekend, it marks four weeks since Antonio Brown has last taken part in a game. He last played for the New England Patriots during week two’s battle with the Miami Dolphins but was released prior to week three. Brown hasn’t received an opportunity since, but Snoop Dogg wants that to change and believes that the veteran deserves a second chance.

According to TMZ, Dogg recently talked about Brown and his waning opportunities in the league. As a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, he watched the receiver force his way out of town in a drama-heavy saga, but that didn’t change his opinion. He still supports Brown and wants to see him shine on the field once again.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Everybody deserves a second shot,” Dogg said. “Everybody deserves a second and third shot. Look at me!”

To his point, Dogg was arrested and later released in Texas back in 2012 when joints were found on his tour bus. He was also taken into custody in Sweden in 2015 due to suspicion that he was under the influence of narcotics. Although he was later released after a urine test.

Brown, on the other hand, is currently dealing with allegations of rape and sexual assault in Florida — an investigation by the NFL, and a lawsuit concerning damage to a luxury condo in Miami. If he signs with another team, as Dogg hopes he does, there is a possibility that the league could place Brown on the commissioner’s exempt list, taking him out of action for the foreseeable future.

The 31-year-old receiver originally had a roster spot on the Oakland Raiders, but he forced his way out of the Bay Area after reportedly contacting a social media expert for ideas. Once he gained his release from the Silver and Black, Brown immediately signed with the New England Patriots but was later cut after allegedly contacting one of his accusers in a series of text messages.

Since being released by the Patriots, Brown has not signed with any other teams. He actually declared that he was done with the NFL at one point, but his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, refuted those claims. In the weeks since, Brown has adjusted his stance and called for the Patriots to sign him once again and let him “earn” the money that he believes they will soon be paying him.

Rejoining New England may not be likely at this point considering tweets sent out about team owner Robert Kraft, but another team could be an option. According to Dogg, this opportunity should come sooner rather than later.

Photo Credit: Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic/Getty