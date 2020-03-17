Antonio Brown All Smiles With Chelsie Kyriss After Proposal

Antonio Brown and the mother of his three children, Chelsie Kyriss, are now engaged after being in a public feud for months. And it looks like the former Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots wide receiver is happy with his proposal to Kyriss based on a recent Instagram post.

On Kyriss’s Instagram account, she posted a photo of her and Brown together with two of their kids. And in the caption, Brown’s new fiancee wrote: “Hold on to the things that matter…let go of the things that don’t!”

Brown recorded the feuds he had with Kyriss and they were posted on social media. One one of the incidents included Brown throwing gummies at her and calling her names. And according to TMZ, Brown claimed Kyriss attempted to steal one of his cars.

Nonetheless, Kyriss still show compassion for Brown as she sent him a message via Instagram.

“Over the last few years I have stood at the side of my children’s father Antonio Brown and watched the rise and fall of an incredible man and athlete,” Kyriss wrote. “Our children and I have distanced ourselves from him and our former home.

“Although we have parted ways I wish nothing but the best for him. Unfortunately, it seems Antonio has made questionable choices and continues to ignore the advice of those who love and support him. At this point the boys and I are working on building a new life free from any impulsive, reckless and unhealthy behaviors.”

Kyriss went on to say she hopes Brown gets the help he needs.

“My hope is that Anotonio will get help and seek the mental health treatment that he so desperately needs so that he can be the father all of his children need and deserve,” she said at the end of the post.

Brown and Kyriss seeming reconciled in February as both were seen together in Miami shortly after the Super Bowl. The seven-time Pro Bowler is current a free agent after being released by the Patriots in September.