Antonio Brown Makes Big Prediction on $61 Million Grievances

Antonio Brown has a lot going on in his life despite not playing in the NFL right now. One of the big things he has going on is the nine grievances worth $61 million filed against the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders. And if by the looks of his social media account, it looks like Brown is confident he will win the grievances.

On his YouTube page, Brown posted a video that was titled AB Files Grievance 61 Million and Won, Check it Out (80th Touchdown) and the video showed him scoring his only touchdown as a member of the Patriots.

Four of the grievances filed are against the Patriots. Brown signed a one-year, $15 million contract with the team with a $9 million signing bonus and 2020 option year worth $20 million. Brown was looking to get all that as well as his $1 million guaranteed salary and $64,000 salary for Week Three. The remaining grievances are against the Raiders as he was cut by the team before the start of the 2019 season.

The reason Brown was released by the Patriots was the allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against him. The team released a statement as soon as they made the move.

Antonio Brown was released today by the New England Patriots and is currently an unrestricted free agent. Our office is presently investigating multiple allegations, some of which are the subject of pending litigation. We have as yet made no findings regarding these issues. The investigation is ongoing and will be pursued vigorously and expeditiously. As long as Mr. Brown is a free agent, placement on the Commissioner’s exempt list is not appropriate. If he is signed by a club, such placement may become appropriate at any time depending on the status of the investigation. Upon the conclusion of the investigation, he may also be subject to discipline if the investigation finds that he has violated the law or league policies.

It’s unlikely Brown will get $61 million, but he could get some money back from the Patriots. It has been reported Brown will get the $9 million signing bonus from New England. Team owner Robert Kraft did not want to pay Brown the money, but the collective bargaining agreement between the owners and players won’t allow that to happen.