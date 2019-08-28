Antonio Brown Says He Was Never Friends With Ben Roethlisberger and to ‘Shut Up Already’

Oakland Raiders star Antonio Brown has made it clear when it comes to his relationship with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. In a recent interview with Michele Tafoya, Rothlisberger said he shouldn’t have called out Brown after he threw an interception at the of the game against the Denver Broncos last season.

“It ruined a friendship,” Roethlisberger said. “I wish I wouldn’t have done it.”

When Brown saw this on Twitter, he fired back and said, “Never friends just had to get my ends…….shut up already.”

Never friends just had to get my ends…….shut up already https://t.co/9130NN25HO — AB (@AB84) August 27, 2019

In a way, this is not too surprising what Brown said considering what he’s done this offseason. Back in May, Roethlisberger went on a local radio station in Pittsburgh, 93.7 The Fan, and he apologized to Brown for his actions in the Denver game.

“I took some heat and deservedly so for some of the comments on that show and especially towards him,” Roethlisberger said, via 247Sports. “I genuinely feel bad about that and I’m sorry. Did I go too far after that Denver game? Probably…”

“That’s the thing about media and social media,” Roethlisberger continued. “As soon as you say ‘Sorry’ it only goes so far. You can’t take it back. And I wish I could because if that’s what ruined our friendship and relationship, I truly, genuinely sorry about that.”

Brown responded on Twitter by saying, “Two face.”

What happened at the end of last season led to Brown being traded to the Raiders. And while Brown is glad to be in Oakland, things have not been easy for him as he’s been dealing with frostbite on his feet and he has threatened to retire from the NFL if he can’t play with his old helmet. Brown has already lost two helmet grievance cases this summer.

Brown has been one of the top wide receivers in the NFL for the last six seasons. He has been named to the Pro Bowl seven times, he’s been selected to the All-Pro First Team four times and he’s led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards twice. In 2018, Brown finished the year with 104 receptions for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns which led the NFL.

The only bad thing about this is the Steelers and Raiders don’t play each other this year. Because if they did, it would clearly be must-see television.