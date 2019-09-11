Antonio Brown’s Agent Drew Rosenhaus Responds to Rape Allegations

New England Patriots Antonio Brown is denying the allegations of him sexually assaulting a former trainer and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus is standing by him. Rosenhaus was recently on ESPN’s Sportscenter to respond to the rape allegations and said they are not true. He also said that if he didn’t believe Brown, he would not have agreed to be interviewed by ESPN.

“I myself am a father and I have two daughters, I wouldn’t be doing this interview if I didn’t believe Antonio, these allegations are false and he denies every one of them,” Rosenhaus said.

The agent also said he and Brown were ready for something like this to happen as soon as he found out about the lawsuit. He continued by saying Brown is taking the allegations “very seriously.”

What Rosenhaus had to say echoed what Brown’s attorneys said in a statement on Tuesday night.

“Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit. He will pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name, but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations,” the statement said. “Mr. Brown was approached by his accuser in 2017, shortly after Mr. Brown signed a contract making him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

“At that time, Mr. Brown was asked to invest $1.6 million dollars in the accuser’s business project.Mr. Brown was not informed by his accuser that she had just been levied with a $30,000 IRS tax lien or that $300,000 of the $1.6 million so-called “investment” was to be used to purchase property already owned by the accuser and her mother.

“When Mr. Brown refused to make the $1.6 million “investment,” the accuser supposedly cut off communications with Mr. Brown. However, in 2018, the accuser resurfaced and offered to travel to Pennsylvania and South Florida to train Mr. Brown for the upcoming season.

“Thereafter, the accuser engaged Mr. Brown in a consensual personal relationship. Any sexual interaction with Mr. Brown was entirely consensual.”

Will Brown play on Sunday when the Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins? Head coach Bill Belichick said Brown will practice this week, but he did not reveal his status for Sunday.

“Both Antonio (Brown) and his representative have made statements … We’ve looked into the situation, we’re taking it very seriously,” Belichick said via Albert Beer of Sports Illustrated.