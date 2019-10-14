Super Bowl XLVII Champion Anquan Boldin Retires as Baltimore Raven

Former NFL wide receiver Anquan Boldin may have entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2003, but he became best-known for his stint with the Baltimore Ravens. Now, he is officially retiring from the NFL as a member of the team with which he won Super Bowl XLVII.

In a video released Sunday afternoon, Boldin announced that he would be walking away from the NFL as a member of the Ravens. He hasn’t been active in the league since suiting up for the Detroit Lions in 2016, but this video makes his retirement official.

“We were the perfect fit,” Boldin said. “The culture of this team, the culture of this city. Our heart, our toughness, our determination. We won it all together. And today, I’m retiring as a Baltimore Raven. Once a Raven, Always a Raven.”

Boldin spent three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens (2010-2012) after starting his career with the Cardinals. He was expected to be the veteran wideout that would solidify the receiving corps. and provide quarterback Joe Flacco with a trusted figure on third down and in the red zone. Boldin did exactly what was expected.

While he may not have topped 1,000 yards in a season during this three-year stint, Boldin still caught 14 touchdowns during the regular season and served as a reliable presence on both the field, as well as in fantasy football. There were times during his Ravens tenure that Boldin was selected in the second round of fantasy drafts due to his scoring ability, joining top running backs and receivers.

Once the playoffs began, Boldin was the man that Flacco consistently looked for when he needed a big play. In the 2012 playoffs alone, the veteran wideout caught 22 passes for 380 yards and four touchdowns. This included two critical scores against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship, as well as one against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.

With his retirement becoming official, Boldin will see his NFL career end after 14 years split between the Arizona Cardinals (2003-2009), the Baltimore Ravens (2010-2012), the San Francisco 49ers (2013-2015), and the Detroit Lions (2016). Boldin finishes with 13,779 receiving yards, 82 touchdowns, and a Super Bowl ring. Although he may be better known for his work away from the football field.

In 2004, Boldin established the Anquan Boldin Foundation with the mission to expand the educational and life opportunities of underprivileged children. He and his wife, Dionne, have held charitable events in Phoenix, Baltimore, South Florida and the San Francisco Bay Area. For these efforts, he was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner in 2016.