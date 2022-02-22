Another WWE Couple Is Getting a Reality Show

A popular WWE couple will release their own reality series very soon. On Monday, WWE announced that Corey & Carmella will debut on the company’s YouTube Channel on Monday, Feb. 28. The series stars Corey Graves and Carmella, who have been together since 2019. Corey & Carmella will take a look into their relationship, and according to Wrestling Inc., the first season will include 10 four-minute episodes.

Graves talked about the show on their Bare with Us podcast and said that the project is in conjunction with WWE and Glass Entertainment Group. Graves and Carmella were contacted by Glass Entertainment about doing the show, which was then pitched to WWE. The entire series could be filmed at once, but that has not been confirmed.

“WWE has been unbelievable about helping us maintain our authenticity as much as we can,” Graves said, per Wrestling Inc. “It’s called Corey & Carmella, but for those of you that listen to this, you’re going to recognize a lot more Matt and Leah than what you see on Raw or SmackDown or anything WWE.”

Graves, 37, competed in WWE from 2011 to 2014 as he was part of NXT. He put an end to his wrestling career due to his concussion issues and has been a commentator ever since. Currently, Graves is a commentator on Monday Night Raw and subs in from time to time on Friday Night SmackDown. He also has his own podcast on WWE called After the Bell, which debuted in 2019.

Carmella, 34, has been with WWE since 2013 after spending time as a cheerleader for the New England Patriots and a member of the Los Angeles Lakers dance team. She was in NXT for three years before moving up to the main roster. In her career, Carmella has won the 24/7 Championship twice, the SmackDown women’s Championship and is currently a Women’s Tag Team Champion with Queen Zelina.

“It’s been a complete whirlwind,” Carmella said in an interview with The Sporting News in 2020. “To think about the things that I’ve accomplished is crazy. It’s something I would only hope and dream for so I feel so fortunate and lucky to have been a part of these first-ever’s for the women. No matter what happens in my career from here on out, I will always go down in history as the first-ever Miss Money in the Bank and that’s something no one can ever take away from me.”