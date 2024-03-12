Jerrod Carmichael's Mom Prays to Make Him Straight in Awkward 'Reality Show' Trailer

Jerrod Carmichael is taking fans behind the scenes of his unique family dynamic. The comedian is the center of an eight-episode series called, Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show, which chronicles his ever-changing relationship with his parents as they try to come to terms with his sexuality. The series premieres on March 29 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. Carmichael not only stars in the show, but he is also an executive producer as part of his ongoing deal with HBO. Per a description, the show is "darkly funny documentary series about Jerrod's tumultuous quest for love, sex, and truth." The series first premiered at the SXSW Film & TV Festival, which takes place March 8-16 in Austin, Texas. He hopes to inspire others, even in the uncomfortable moments. And one involves his devout Christian mother.

As described in his 2022 standup special Rothaniel when he came out as a gay man, his mother has been slow to accept his reality. And the trailer for the show exposes how. Despite their close relationship, Carmichael's sexuality has caused a strain.

"I didn't write the Bible. I don't think anybody's being hard on you. I think people are calling you to do better," his mother tells him, before praying with her son. "And Lord, I come to you, Jerrod and I. Take the desire from my son to be with a male. Amen". She then smiles and tells her Emmy-winning son, "I Love You." Jerrod responds with a forced smile, before turning away.

Rothaniel won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special. Before the special, Carmichael publicaly discussed having relationships with both men and women in his two-part video diary Home Videos and Sermon on the Mount, which debuted on HBO in 2019.