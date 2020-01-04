Anna Kournikova Reveals Rare Video of 2-Year-Old Twins With Hubby Enrique Iglesias

Former tennis star Anna Kournikova is a fairly private person, but she recently provided a glimpse into her daily life. This was achieved with a video on Instagram that showed her two-year-old twins. Kournikova and singer Enrique Iglesias welcomed the children into the world back in December 2017.

Kournikova showed the twins chasing the camera in a video posted to Instagram. They were unable to catch the device, however, as it went over a fence. The two children were left standing on the other side of the barrier. Iglesias’ song, “Finally Found You,” served as the soundtrack to the sequence of events.

“#happynewyear,” Kournikova wrote in the caption. She wrote the message in both English and her native Russian. Glimpses of the twins have been few and far between on her Instagram profile, but Kournikova was starting the new year off with the video.

According to The Oprah Magazine, Iglesias and Kournikova originally met on the set for his music video, “Escape,” and have been together for 18 years. The former tennis star played his love interest during the video, and their relationship blossomed from that point. They began appearing on the red carpet together in 2002 and were viewed as an item.

The relationship did not immediately lead to marriage, however, as ongoing rumors about engagements, weddings, and divorces made headlines for years on end. Iglesias even kept the rumors going with comments in both 2007 and 2014 about how he had gotten a divorce. Although there had never been news about a wedding prior to his statements.

Ultimately, the pair remained together and welcomed two new members of the family in late 2017. The news was revealed in January 2018 when Kournikova provided the names. She and Iglesias had a boy named Nicholas and a girl named Lucy. The private celebrity couple had never unveiled a pregnancy, but they did later post photos that showed Kournikova at 37 weeks.

This fulfilled a lifelong wish that Kournikova revealed to Women’s Health during a 2011 interview. The tennis star explained that marriage isn’t important to her but having children certainly holds a special place in her heart.

“I absolutely want to have children, whether I have my own or adopt,” Kournikova said during the interview. “I love taking care of people.”

