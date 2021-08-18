Bears Quarterback Andy Dalton Says 'It's My Time,' Social Media Disagrees

Andy Dalton is the Chicago Bears' starting quarterback (for now) and is confident he can hold off first-round draft pick Justin Fields. Earlier this year, Dalton signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Bears and told reporters "right now, it's my time," when asked about the buzz surrounding Fields.

"Like I said before, Justin's going to have his time, and Justin's going to have a great career, but right now, it's my time," Dalton said, per USA Today. "So my focus is on being the best player I can be for this team and do I everything I can to help this team win."

Dalton says this after Fields had an impressive preseason debut with the Bears this past weekend. The Ohio State alum completed 14 of his 20 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 33 yards and a touchdown in his first NFL game.

Dalton was drafted by Cincinnati Bengals in the second round in 2011. He played for the Bengals nine seasons before signing with the Dallas Cowboys last year. In his career, Dalton was named to the Pro Bowl three times, but social media is thinking Dalton's time is long gone.