Bears Quarterback Andy Dalton Says 'It's My Time,' Social Media Disagrees
Andy Dalton is the Chicago Bears' starting quarterback (for now) and is confident he can hold off first-round draft pick Justin Fields. Earlier this year, Dalton signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Bears and told reporters "right now, it's my time," when asked about the buzz surrounding Fields.
"Like I said before, Justin's going to have his time, and Justin's going to have a great career, but right now, it's my time," Dalton said, per USA Today. "So my focus is on being the best player I can be for this team and do I everything I can to help this team win."
Dalton says this after Fields had an impressive preseason debut with the Bears this past weekend. The Ohio State alum completed 14 of his 20 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 33 yards and a touchdown in his first NFL game.
Dalton was drafted by Cincinnati Bengals in the second round in 2011. He played for the Bengals nine seasons before signing with the Dallas Cowboys last year. In his career, Dalton was named to the Pro Bowl three times, but social media is thinking Dalton's time is long gone.
“Justin’s going to have a great career, but right now is my time”
One fan said: "As a Bengals fan and an admitted Dalton hater, what do you want the guy to say? Nagy is publicly calling Andy the starter so should he come out there and admit that Justin needs to start over him?"
Andy Dalton’s brain: it’s not a lie if you believe it
Another fan wrote: "This is very interesting. Dalton's 2011 draftmate Cam, is going through same thing. It's having a rookie QB push for the starting job & they're both on 1 year contracts. CN doesn't sound like he's entitled to the starting QB job. CN knows that it's HC Belichick who will decide."
A social media user stated: "I get why he's saying that, but I don't think that's gonna happen. The fans are going to push for Fields and the moment Dalton plays bad, it'll be over."
Andy Dalton has said numerous times he loves Justin Fields.. But he's not going DAHN that easy
"Honestly us Bears fans saw what you could do," one fan said. "It's like every other QB that we had in Chicago. But Andy gotta understand if he likes it or not the Bears fans will make sure you don't start. We like you as backup but you are just that a backup right now. Fields is too good."
Another fan asked: "The thing about this is: can Justin Fields hold up mentally and physically behind a LT who was just signed off the street? Jason Peters is a future HOFer IMO but the Eagles moved him to G in 2020 and let him walk.. The Bears may not want to risk it yet..."
Andy Dalton: “I love Justin and he is going to have a great career, but it’s my time now.”
Another fan asked: "How much longer do we need to wait on him? I'm getting sleepy. Fields is the future and he needs to start, Dalton is alright but Fields legit makes the Bears scary."
And this fan wrote: "A.D. career has proven he's just average. Yes, he's a veteran and yes, he's been around, but if Justin proves he is the golden child, then in no doubt he needs to start immediately. I really don't want to hear the 'We promised you the starting job bit.'"