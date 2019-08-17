NBA Star Andrew Wiggins Burglarized in Los Angeles

A week after Alex Rodriguez‘s rented sport utility vehicle was broken into in San Francisco, another athlete was the victim of a robbery. Former number one overall pick Andrew Wiggins was burglarized in Los Angeles. According to TMZ Sports, the LAPD is currently investigating, but no arrests have been made just yet.

Per the report, Wiggins was in Los Angeles training for the NBA season, but he had his house broken into. The burglars reportedly stole an estimated $1,000 in stuff, including his casual Nikes and his luggage. Additionally, the burglars stole his rented Cadillac Escalade SUV, but that was found a short time later. The police described the crime as “amateur hour,” per TMZ, due to the criminals leaving jewelry and other valuables that were worth far more money than the Nikes and luggage.

According to the outlet and its sources, the robbery was not connected to the string of incidents that have occurred over the past year. Celebrities in Los Angeles have been burglarized as of late, but this incident was described as seemingly random. So far, the police have been unable to locate any of the stolen merchandise, and the case remains open.

Originally the top pick for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wiggins was actually traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in August 2014. He has spent his entire career up north and has started all 400 games in which he has appeared. He was named rookie of the year for the 2014-2015 season and has averaged 19.4 points-per-game.

Throughout this season, Wiggins has pledged to donate $22 for every point that he scored. He piled up 1,321 points, which meant he was able to raise $29,062. The proceeds from this pledge went to the Gorgui Dieng Foundation, the Boys & Girls Club of Twin Cities, and Canadian Tire Jumpstart.

Wiggins was solid overall during the early years of his career and has since earned a contract extension with the Timberwolves. He has four years remaining on a five-year, $147.7 million deal and should have no issue replacing the $1,000 worth of gear that was stolen. Although he would simply prefer to have his shoes and luggage returned at this point in time.