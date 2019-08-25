Andrew Luck Fake Instagram Accounts Are Everywhere, Don’t Get Fooled

With Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck opting to retire from the NFL and leaving nearly half a billion dollars on the table, there is guaranteed to be an outpouring of emotions from football fans. Everyone wants to either tell Luck why his decision is wrong or send their well wishes as he heads off into retirement. However, doing so is not a simple task considering that Luck isn’t known for his social media skills.

If you do a cursory search on Google, you will notice a troubling number of Instagram accounts that are labeled as the “official account of Andrew Luck.”

The problem is that none actually belong to the star quarterback. Every single one of these accounts is fake, including the Civil War-themed Captain Andrew Luck. He isn’t on Instagram or even Twitter. The only social media profile belonging to Luck is the official Facebook page.

View this post on Instagram 📸 via @colts #probowlvote A post shared by Capt. Andrew Luck (@capt.andrewluck) on Nov 30, 2018 at 9:48am PST

As recently as 2016, the former Colts quarterback was known as a man that appreciates less technology in his life. He is known for carrying around a flip phone that AT&T gave him instead of opting for a smartphone. For an explanation, Luck said that it boiled down to both comfort and the ability to avoid being connected 24/7.

“I know, I know,” Luck said. “One, I like it. It’s a comfort thing. I think anybody can appreciate that if you’re used to that.

“Two, I don’t think I want to be connected 24/7, and this phone is maybe sort of a reminder that you don’t have to be connected. And it’s nice to get away. It’s nice to turn your phone off.”

By his own admission, Luck is not a man perusing Twitter or Instagram on a daily basis, so any of the accounts using his name are false. Unfortunately, this also means that there are many individuals hiding behind their screens that will put fake information out into the world simply to see what havoc can be caused.

With Luck stepping away from the NFL to spend time with his wife, it’s likely that he will not be posting anything on Facebook for some time, nor will he be making an Instagram account to tear apart the Colts or owner Jim Irsay. If any messages pop up from someone claiming to be Luck, take them with a grain – or ton – of salt.