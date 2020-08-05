'American Ninja Warrior' Fans Shocked After Drew Drechsel Is Charged With Child Sex Crimes

Reigning American Ninja Warrior winner Drew Drechsel appeared in court on Tuesday after his arrest on charges of allegedly luring an underage girl for sexual relations. He allegedly had sexual relations with a 15-year-old and had child pornography on his phone. NBC responded to the news of the charges by severing all ties with Drechsel. Fans, on the other hand, expressed a mix of outrage and surprise on social media.

Fans of the popular show saw the news of Drechsel's arrest and responded with complete shock. These Twitter users made it clear that they "did not see this coming" and then talked about the year 2020. Between major deaths, a global pandemic and shocking arrests, many people on social media proclaimed that they are "completely over it." They continued to voice this opinion while discussing Drechsel and American Ninja Warrior.