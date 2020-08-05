'American Ninja Warrior' Fans Shocked After Drew Drechsel Is Charged With Child Sex Crimes
Reigning American Ninja Warrior winner Drew Drechsel appeared in court on Tuesday after his arrest on charges of allegedly luring an underage girl for sexual relations. He allegedly had sexual relations with a 15-year-old and had child pornography on his phone. NBC responded to the news of the charges by severing all ties with Drechsel. Fans, on the other hand, expressed a mix of outrage and surprise on social media.
Fans of the popular show saw the news of Drechsel's arrest and responded with complete shock. These Twitter users made it clear that they "did not see this coming" and then talked about the year 2020. Between major deaths, a global pandemic and shocking arrests, many people on social media proclaimed that they are "completely over it." They continued to voice this opinion while discussing Drechsel and American Ninja Warrior.
Love American Ninja Warrior and #DrewDrechsel was the one to beat and now........ just awful... https://t.co/QaNNKTB2xY— SamAndrewGH #Killy (@GHKilly) August 5, 2020
Ugh...this is disappointing. He's been my favorite ninja warrior for so many years. #DrewDrechsel— Casssidy (@CasssidyMorgan) August 5, 2020
Disgusting!
'American Ninja Warrior' Champ Drew Drechsel Charged With Child Sex Crimes | Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/k0svGRJnSK— Essential Artist (@DustinNow_) August 5, 2020
Of ALL the years I cheered for #DrewDrechsel @RealLifeNinja_ and to find out he was actually a wolf in sheep’s clothing. A filthy dirty egotistical predator,sickens my soul. My heart goes out to the young girl he victimized and pray there arn’t others https://t.co/MTJ4KXGy3q— Imari Speaks 🎙📺📻🎮 (@ImariSpeaks) August 5, 2020
Wow!! I'm totally shocked by this! As a fan if the show and Drew for years I'm appalled by his actions, if true. Wow.... seemed like such a great guy.— Lori Doucet 🇨🇦 (@freddybeachmom) August 5, 2020
Are you FRIGGIN SERIOUS?!!
Drew DRECHSEL!!!
Nooooooooo!!!!!
This is the arrest that shocks me.— 🌺🌺fancy schmancy🌺🌺 (@christi32200891) August 5, 2020
I hope Drew Drechsel rots in jail. I need #ANW to never show his face again. We can all forgot the 2019 season. Issac is my only champion.— Raquel (@Numbrocker02) August 5, 2020
Drew Drechsel?!?! Seriously? Is anyone NOT corrupt? I can't take 2020 anymore. The president, The ex President, One of the greatest R&B Singers, Fave Comedians and now the Ninja Warrior? Is everyone a Pedo? 😳😲— Bugz (@bugzinc) August 5, 2020
Drew Ninja Drechsel ????? oh Nooo!!! Lock Him Up pic.twitter.com/HgM4Hb9L3v— Daddy (@patgriego14) August 5, 2020
#AmericanNinjaWarrior #DrewDrechsel. WTAF! 😠 I really liked this dude on American Ninja Warrior cheered him on with hubby. Disgusting POS he turned out to be.https://t.co/EARCa0NAoa— 🌜 Moon Child 64 (@BellaMorgana3) August 5, 2020
Lock him up. Throw away key.— IronPatriot420 🇺🇸 (@IPatriot420) August 5, 2020
Oh wow. I used to love that show. 😐— Kristen 🌱 Aschenberg (@kcdubz) August 5, 2020
Damn I just woke up and I'm immediately hit with the Drew Drechsel news ???? Yikes.— ᑎᗩT || SHE SHE SHE SH— (@MooseMaries) August 5, 2020
Drew Drechsel wtf :(— DJ (@KillDJKill) August 5, 2020