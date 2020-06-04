Amen Ogbongbemiga, Oklahoma State Linebacker, Tests Positive for COVID-19 Following Tulsa Protest

✖

Amen Ogbongbemiga took part in the George Floyd protests in Tulsa, Oklahoma over the weekend, and now he's dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. This week, the Oklahoma State linebacker announced he tested positive for COVID-19. He had a message for everyone who is going to protests against racism and police brutality.

"After attending a protest in Tulsa AND being well protective of myself, I have tested positive for COVID-19," Ogbongbemiga wrote. "Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe. The next day, Ogbongbemiga explained why he shared he contracted coronavirus. "My purpose of releasing that information was not to conclude that I contracted the virus at the protest, but to make people aware it's still out there." he wrote. I was completely asymptomatic and unaware I had it but I felt it was necessary to increase the awareness that there may be many more people like myself out there. Thankfully, I have protected myself to possibly curb the spread. I wanted to continue to encourage people still protesting to do the same."

According to ESPN, Ogbongbemiga is quarantined in separate on-campus housing at Oklahoma State. He will be retested on Friday and tested again at a later date. After Ogbongbemiga's quarantine, he will be monitored by the team physician, athletic training staff and any other medical professionals. The school will also get in touch with anyone Ogbongbemiga has contacted in the last few days.

The Oklahoma State football players have not reported to campus as the return date is June 15 for all Big 12 schools. It will only be voluntary workouts and there's no set date on when teams can get back on the practice field to get ready for the 2020 season. In the meantime, all Big 12 athletes will be monitored closely as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy took a lot of heat in April when he said he wanted he players back on May 1 when the pandemic was at his peak.

Ogbongbemiga is the Cowboys' top defensive player, finishing the 2019 season with 100 tackles and 15.5 tackles for loss. He was named the team's defensive MVP last year and was a Second -Team All-Big 12 selection.