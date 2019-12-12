Watch: Alistair Overeem on Receiving End of Brutal TKO From Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and It Is Not Pretty

UFC star Alistair Overeem battled with Jairzinho Rozenstruik this past weekend and things did not go well for him. In the fifth round of his match at UFC on ESPN 7, Overeem was knocked down by Rozenstruik. As he got up, the referee noticed that Overeem’s lip was nearly taken off. The ref stopped the fight with just seconds remaining in the final round and Rozenstruik came away with the victory, which was unfortunate for Overeem because he was winning the match. Once the match was over, Overeem gave an update on his lip via Twitter.

“Getting stitched up,” he wrote. “Lip not to sexy at the moment.. a little bit a fast stoppage if u ask me – but hope u guys enjoyed the fight.”

Fans showed their support in Overeem’s comments section.

“You fought a perfect fight until the last 10 seconds that’s the heavyweight division for you. God speed brother,” one fan wrote.

“Dan screwed over two Dutchmen tonight. You fought a brilliant fight Alistair. He was never getting up from your takedowns,” another fan wrote.

You can see his lip completely fly off from that Jairzinho Rozenstruik just woke everyone up. I feel bad for anyone that bet Overeem winning. #UFCDC pic.twitter.com/e7rDmTiMBb — WhatsUpMMA (@WhatsUp_MMA) December 8, 2019

“Amazing fight Alistair,” a third added. “Tight gameplan and only a few seconds from winning all rounds. No one else in MMA is evolving so many years into their career like you and trying new things in each fight. It’s something special.”

“Thanks for the great fight, Reem. Everyone knows you put on a clinic and were handily winning,” another fan stated.

It looks like Overeem’s lip will be fine, but what caught everyone’s attention was the quick stop considering the match was nearly over. Former UFC competitor Michael Bisping believes the ref made the wrong call by stopping the fight.

“Referee Dan Miragliotta, I love Dan Miragliotta,” he said on his Believe You Me podcast. He’s a great guy. I think he’s a very, very good referee and they do a very hard job. They have to make split-second calls in a tough situation. But Overeem wasn’t knocked out,” Bisping said of Alistair Overeem’s recent loss. “Rozenstruik hits him, puts him down, smashes his lip wide open, and then thinks it’s a walk-off knockout. Turns around and just walks away. But Overeem gets up and then walks opposite direction. Walks away from Rozenstruik but even still, he’s still on his feet. He wasn’t knocked out, and then Miragliotta waves the fight off. It was very unusual.”

Overeem has a career MMA record of 45-18. He started competing in UFC in 2011 and fought Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title in 2016.