Tour Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's Stunning $40M Miami Island Estate

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have landed a luxurious $40 million estate in Miami's Star Island neighborhood, and it's a home that will make them happy for a long time. According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the home "features large open-and-airy rooms that open to the breezes off their backyard Biscayne Bay." The estate consists of 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, an elevator, library, wine room, stunning kitchen, family room, a guesthouse and a 100-foot wooden dock. And with it being located in Miami, the home has a pool deck with an infinity pool with spa. There's also plenty of views of the bay and Miami skyline for Rodriguez and Lopez to enjoy. The couple has earned the $40 million mansion based on what they've done in their careers. Rodriguez is a baseball legend as he was named to the All-Star team 14 times, named AL MVP three times and helped the New York Yankees win the World Series in 2009. Lopez is an accomplished actress, dancer, signer and producer. She is known for her roles in films such as Selena, Out of Sight and most recently Hustlers. Here's a closer look at the stunning home.

Overview with Pool (Photo: Realtor.com/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) Here's an exterior look at the home with the pool. Going to the beach is fun, but it's understandable if Lopez and Rodriguez never want to leave the home for the beach as the pool never ends. prevnext

Family Room (Photo: Realtor.com/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) This is a perfect place for the couple and their kids to relax, watch Netflix or watch some of Lopez's old films. This family room has an old-school setting, which makes it one of the more peaceful places in the home. prevnext

Dining Room (Photo: Realtor.com/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) The dining room also has a throwback feel to it with the chairs tables and lamps. It also has a pathway to the pool with a view of the Miami skyline. prevnext

Bathroom (Photo: Realtor.com/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) This is one of the 12 bathrooms in the home. There are multiple sinks with an old-school bathroom in the middle. The size of this bathroom is just as big as any other room in the estate. prevnext

Bedroom (Photo: Realtor.com/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) This is one of the 10 bedrooms in the home. With the multiple seating areas the view of the skyline and the open area, this almost looks like another version of the family room with a bed. prevnext

Outdoor View (Photo: Realtor.com/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) Right next to the pool and spa, there are chairs to relax and view the skyline and palm trees. All it's missing is some food and drinks, and then nobody would ever leave. prevnext