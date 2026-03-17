7 CBS Shows Going on Breaks Amid March Madness

The NCAA’s 2026 March Madness tournament is upon us, and CBS’ scripted schedule will be looking a little bit different as basketball takes over the network for the rest of the month.

Games for the annual men’s college basketball event begin Tuesday, March 17, but it’s not until the first round kicks off on Thursday, March 19, that CBS’ primetime lineup will start to look a little different.

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While CBS’ Tuesday and Wednesday schedules will not be impacted by the tournament, which is also airing across TBS, TNT, truTV, HBO Max and Paramount+, the eye network’s Thursday and Friday primetime hours will be shifted for the rest of the month.

Read on to see which CBS shows will be impacted by the 2026 March Madness tournament and see when they’ll return to their regular timeslot.

1. Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage

(Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will not air on Thursday, March 19, or Thursday, March 26, but will return to its usual schedule on Thursday, April 2.

2. Ghosts

(Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Ghosts will also be taking a break on Thursday, March 19, and Thursday, March 26, but will return with a new episode at the usual time on Thursday, April 2.

3. Matlock

(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

The Kathy Bates-led Matlock revival is another show to take off Thursday, March 19, and Thursday, March 26, but it will return to its regular schedule on Thursday, April 2.

4. Elsbeth

(Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS)

Elsbeth is the final CBS Thursday primetime show to have its schedule thrown off by March Madness. The show will not air on Thursday, March 19, and Thursday, March 26, but will return at its usual time on Thursday, April 2.

5. Sheriff Country

(Photo: Christos Kalohoridis/CBS)

Sheriff Country is taking a break as well, going on hiatus for Friday, March 20, and Friday, March 27, before returning on Friday, April 3.

6. Fire Country

(Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Fire Country will also not air on Friday, March 20, and Friday, March 27, but will return with a new episode on Friday, April 3.

7. Boston Blue

(Photo: John Medland/CBS)

Boston Blue is the final CBS scripted show to be impacted by the tournament, also taking off Friday, March 20, and Friday, March 27, before coming back the following week on Friday, April 3.