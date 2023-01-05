Alex Rodriguez 'Almost Didn't Make It Into 2023' After Girlfriend's New Year's Swordplay

Alex Rodriguez celebrated the New Year with his girlfriend Jac Cordeiro and almost suffered an injury. The former MLB star shared a video of Cordeiro attempting to open a champagne bottle with a huge machete. As Cordeiro opened the bottle, the cork hit Rodriguez, which led to him writing in the caption "Almost didn't make it into 2023."

Rodriguez and Cordeiro went Instagram official last month but were first spotted together in October. Rodriguez was previously in a long relationship with Jennifer Lopez who is now married to Ben Affleck. The couple broke up in April 2021 after getting ent engaged in 2019. Shortly before Rodriguez began dating Cordeiro, he was romantically linked with Kathryne Padgett. The two began dating last spring and broke up in the summer.

Last year, Rodriguez appeared on the HBO Max show Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? and talked about being with Lopez. "With Jennifer, look, it was it was a good experience. And I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best," he said, per PEOPLE. "That's it." And when Wallace asked if he's good husband material, Rodriguez said, "I think when you look at my life, Chris, I mentioned when I was 15 years old ... I think Sports Illustrated called me a top player in the country. And at that time, I was Alex Rodriguez. And then somewhere along the way, at 24, I get a $200 million dollar contract, and probably, I lost my way a little bit. I became A-Rod."

Rodriguez, 47, began his MLB career in 1994 with the Seattle Mariners. He was with the team until the end of the 2000 season before signing with the Texas Rangers in 2001. Rodriguez played for the Rangers for three seasons before he was traded to the New York Yankees in 2004 and stayed with the team until the end of the 2016 season. In his career, Rodriguez was named an All-Star 14 times named AL MVP three times and won a World Series with the Yankees in 2009.

Cordeiro, 42, is a fitness expert who owns a fitness program called JacFit. She attended the University of Windsor and received a bachelor of science and honors in nursing while getting a master's degree in nutrition.