Alex Rodriguez Reveals Major Weight Loss

Alex Rodriguez has lost over 30 pounds, and his girlfriend played a big role in his transformation. The MLB legend talked about his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, to US Weekly and praised her for making him and his ex-wife better people.

"Look, she's been incredible for me and for Cynthia [Scurtis]," Rodriguez, 48, said. "[Jac is] the only person that can come into co-parents and make us both better. Cynthia has got in incredible shape following the JacFit program [and] I've lost 32 pounds following her program."

(Photo: Manny Hernandez/Getty Images)

Cordeiro and Rodriguez began dating late last year. Rodriguez said Cordeiro has formed a bond with Rodriguez's daughters Natasha, 18, and Ella, 15. The 44-year-old fitness trainer even helped Rodriguez move Natasha into her college dorm.

"I went with Jac and we were waiting for Natasha [before we left]. We got there early to her dorms and we saw a handful of parents saying goodbye to their children," he recalled to Us of move-in day. "And it was funny, every time it was exactly the same. The parents were a mess. The father would go into the driver's seat, the mom would give the hug to the young man or the young woman, and every time it was like the mom crying and the child consoling, [which was] kind of cute. It was no different with me."

Rodriguez also shared his story on Instagram. "This is a vulnerable post, but I am going to share anyway because the last year of my health journey has been life changing," Rodriguez wrote in the post. "At the end of 2021, my family pointed out that I was looking unhealthy. Not what you want to hear, but I knew I wasn't my best self. It all came down to me making some key changes in my habits: 1. More plants, less red meat 2. Intermittent fasting 3. Night walks. Small changes led to big results, and I'm feeling better than ever. Thank you [Cordeiro] for being my guide and support. You coached me up to stay dedicated, motivated and improve each day."

Rodriguez played 22 seasons in MLB and played for the New York Yankees from 2004-2016. In his career, Rodriguez was selected to the All-Star team 14 times named AL MVP three times and helped the Yankees win the World Series in 2009.