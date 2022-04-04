Albert Pujols Announces Divorce From Wife of 22 Years

Albert Pujols and his wife are getting a divorce. On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals legend announced he and his wife, Deidre, are splitting up after 22 years of marriage, per the New York Post. This news is also happening as Deidre underwent successful brain surgery to remove a brain tumor.

“I’ve been asked a lot of questions over the past few days regarding what’s been going on at home and sadly, after 22 years of marriage, I have made the decision to file for divorce from my wife, Deidre,” Pujols said in a statement released by his agent, Dan Lozano. “I realize this is not the most opportune time with Opening Day approaching and other family events that have recently taken place. These situations are never easy and isn’t something that just happened overnight.”

Pujols continued: “As a devout Christian, this is an outcome that I never wanted to see happen,” Pujols continued in his statement. “For many long days and nights, I prayed, asking the Lord for His guidance.” He also said he is “thankful for the five beautiful children that we brought into this world and remain committed to raising them in a loving and safe environment. I ask that you please respect our privacy and the privacy of our five children during this time.”

Pujols and Deidre have been married since 2000. He began his MLB career in 2001 as a member of the Cardinals. In his 11 seasons with the Cardinals, Puljos was named to the All-Star team nine times, was named NL MVP three times and helped the team win two World Series. In 2012, Pujols signed with the Los Angeles Angels and was with the team for nearly 10 seasons before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers midway through last year. This year, Pujols returned to the Cardinals for his final MLB season.

“There was always hope, so you never close the door,” Pujols said. “The organization never closed the door on me, and I never closed the door, either. It’s a great opportunity. Everything always happens on God’s time, and it’s the perfect time right now. I’m back here and I’m really excited.” In his career, Pujols has recorded a .297 batting average with 679 home runs, 2,150 RBIs and 3,301 career hits.