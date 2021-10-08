AJ Lee Makes Surprise Return to Pro Wrestling

AJ Lee is back in professional wrestling. This week Lee, (real name AJ Mendez) has signed on as an executive producer and commentator for Women of Wrestling (WOW). She will be joined by Tessa Blanchard, who signed on as the first major name to join the promotion as an active wrestler.

Lee has not wrestled since 2015 when she left WWE due to damage to her cervical spine. She explained why she joined WOW on the WOW Superheroes YouTube page. “WOW is about the women,” Lee said, per Fightful. “What’s beautiful about women’s wrestling is that they are such special creatures. We’re a rare breed. My favorite wrestling has always been women’s wrestling. I’ll skip over the guy’s match to watch the girls, my whole life. To see over the years how women have gone from being the most exciting part of the show and then you have WOW, where we are the show. We are the whole show.”

https://twitter.com/wowsuperheroes/status/1445922463985008653?s=20

Lee also explained where she is in her life and career. “I’m in a new phase of my life where I’m creating,” Lee stated. “I have a production company, I’m a writer and producer. To be able to connect those two worlds; my love of wrestling and my love of film and TV, and work behind the scenes as an executive producer, I could not pass that up.”

New episodes of WOW will launch in weekend syndication beginning in the fall of 2022. Past seasons will be available on CW Seed and Pluto TV platforms in December 2021. The league is owned by Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss who is also an executive producer.

“Wrestling’s presentation of women has long been very important to me, and we now are presenting the epitome in sports entertainment that will highlight the athleticism of these superstars as we reintroduce WOW,” Buss said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “Our partnership with the entire ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group family allows us to continue our mission of providing wrestling fans and WOW Superheroes what they have all deserved: a global platform for a dedicated women’s wrestling league.”