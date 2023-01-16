Ahmaad Galloway, Former Alabama Football and Denver Broncos Star, Dead at 42

Ahmaad Galloway, a former Alabama Crimson Tide football player who also spent time with the NFL's Denver Broncos and San Diego Chargers, was found dead at his St. Louis apartment by police last Monday, according to WVTM13. He was 42 years old. The cause of death was not revealed, but police were called to Galloway's apartment for a welfare check. At the time of his death, Galloway was working as a teacher at Compton-Drew Middle School in St. Louis.

"Ahmaad was always on time, very responsible, so we knew something might be wrong," school principal Susan Reid said. "There wasn't anything disrupted at Ahmaad's apartment, so we are thinking that it could have been a medical issue." As for the cause of the death, Reid said, "The medical examiner is working to find out how Ahmaad died. The family is coming together from different parts of the country before deciding on funeral arrangements."

Former Alabama Running Back, Ahmaad Galloway, found dead at home. He was only 42 years old. pic.twitter.com/ts07AgYXqH — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) January 12, 2023

Galloway played running back for the Alabama Crimson Tide from 1999 to 2002 and finished with 1,830 yards and 17 touchdowns. His best season was in 2001 when he rushed for 881 yards and six touchdowns, and his most notable game that year was against Vanderbilt when he rushed for 230 yards.

"When Ahmaad arrived at Bama, he was humble, yet mature beyond his years," former Crimson Tide offensive lineman Griff Redmill told WCTM13. "He was mature and very put together — I knew right away that he was a person that could be my friend for life."

In 2003, Galloway was selected by the Broncos in the seventh round of the NFL Draft. He did not play his first year with the team due to an injury he suffered in his senior season at Alabama. After the 2003 season and spending time in NFL Europe, Galloway was traded to the San Diego Chargers (now Los Angeles Chargers) but was cut by the team after the 2004 season. His pro football career ended in 2005 when he played for the Frankfurt Galaxy of NFL Europe.

Former Alabama linebacker Marvin Constant had an emotional reaction to the news of Galloway's death. "We talked frequently about life, not football," Constant said. "We talked just a week ago and he sounded great. We have been very close since 2002 when we spent time together rehabbing our knee injuries."