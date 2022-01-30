AFC Championship Game 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Bengals vs. Chiefs

The NFL playoffs are down to four teams, and today we found out which two will play in Super Bowl LVI. In the AFC Championship Game, the Cincinnati Bengals will take on the defending conference champion Kansas City Chiefs. The game will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on CBS. It will also stream on Paramount+, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, NFL.com, NFL App and Yahoo Sports App.

The Bengals (12-7) have had a magical season with star quarterback Joe Burrow. The team won the AFC North this season and defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in the wild card round of the playoffs two weeks ago. Last week, the Bengals took down the No. 1-seed Tennessee Titans in the divisional round and are now playing in their first conference title game since the 1988 season when they reached the Super Bowl. After suffering a torn ACL in 2020, Burrow has had a breakout season for the Bengals, completing 70.4% of his passes while throwing for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m tired of the underdog narrative,” Burrow said after the Titans game, per the Bengals’ official website. “We’re a really, really good team. We’re here to make noise, and teams are going to have to pay attention to us. We’re a really good team with really good players and coaches, and we’re coming for it all.”

If the Bengals want it all, they will have to beat a Chiefs team that has a lot of experience. This is the fourth consecutive year, the Chiefs (14-5) are playing in the conference title game. Additionally, the Chiefs are the only team in NFL history to host the conference title game in the four straight seasons. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a big reason for that as he has emerged as the top QB in the league. In the last two playoff games, Mahomes has thrown eight touchdown passes and completed 75% of his passes. After winning the AFC West, the Chiefs defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild card round of the playoffs and followed that up with a win against Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

The winner of the AFC Championship will play in Super Bowl LVI which takes place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Feb. 13. They will face the winner of the NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.