AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2023: Time, Channel and How to Watch

For the second time in as many years, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) will join forces for a major pay-per-view event called Forbidden Door. The event will take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, making it AEW's first pay-per-view to be held outside of the United States and NJPW's first traditional pay-per-view to be held in Canada. The action starts on Sunday, June 25, at 8 p.m. ET and will air on BR Live and traditional pay-per-view.

The biggest match on the card could arguably be Bryan Danielson taking on Kazuchika Okada in a singles match. Danielson is one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling as he's a five-time world champion while competing in WWE. Okada is a five-time IWGP world champion and is currently a NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion with Tanahashi and Tomohiro Ishii.

AEW World Champion MJF will defend his title against Hiroshi Tanahashi. This could be MJF's toughest matchup in his pro wrestling career as Tanahashi is a legend in NJPW, winning the world title eight times and is the second Grand Slam Champion in the promotion's history.

Two of the best wrestlers in the world compete on Sunday as Kenny Omega will face Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. Omega won the title back in January when he defeated Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Tokyo. This is Omega's second title reign as he was the inaugural champion when the title was introduced in 2017.

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Sandana will defend his title against "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry. Perry is looking to become the first American-born wrestler to win the title. He has competed for the AEW World Championship in the past and was recently AEW World Tag Team Champion with Lucasaruus.

Other matches on the car include Le Suzuki Gods (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki) vs. Sting, Darby Allin, and Tetsuya Naito in a six-time tag team match and Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli), Konosuke Takeshita, and Shota Umino vs. The Elite ("Hangman" Adam Page, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson), Eddie Kingston, and Ishii in a 10-man tag team match. CM Punk, who recently made his return to AEW, will battle Satoshi Kojima in a Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament first-round match, and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy will defend his title against Zack Sabre Jr., Katsuyori Shibata and Daniel Garcia in a four-way match.

Toni Storm, the AEW Women's World Champion will defend her title against Williow Nightingale, and Adam Cole will battle Tom Lawlor in a singles match. There are also three matches scheduled for the pre-show that will begin at 7 p.m. ET.