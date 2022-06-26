AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door: Time, Channel and How to Watch

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) will make history on Sunday. The two promotions will come together to produce a show called AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door which will feature some of the best professional wrestlers in the world. The event will start at 8 p.m. ET and air on pay-per-view and Bleacher Report for $50. AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door will take place at the United Center in Chicago.

The main event of Forbidden Door is Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the interim AEW World Championship. Current AEW World Champion CM Punk is dealing with an injury. He was supposed to face Tanahashi for the title at Forbidden Door. Moxley earned the right to face the NJPW legend after he beat Kyle O'Reilly in a No. 1 contenders match.

The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship is also on the line as currently champion Jay White will defend the title against Kazuchika Okada, "Hangman" Adam Page and Adam Cole in a four-way match. White has had a lot of success in NJPW, becoming the fifth Triple Crown and first Grand Slam Champion in the company's history. Okada is a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and five-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

A new championship in AEW was introduced earlier this month, and the inaugural champion will be crowned at Forbidden Door. Pac, Miro, Malakai Balck and Clark Connors will battle in a four-way match for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Another title match will be FTR vs. United Empire vs. Roppongi Vice in a three-way winner takes call tag team match for the Ring of Honor (ROH) World Tag Team Championship and the IWGP Tag Team Championship.

AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa will defend her title against Toni Storm. It's the only women's match on the card as of this writing. One of the top wrestlers in the world and the current IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Will Ospreay will defend his title against AEW fan-favorite Orange Cassidy.

The rest of the card includes Zack Sabre Jr. vs. an opponent of Bryan Danielson's choosing and The Young Bucks and El Phantasmo vs. Dudes with Attitudes in a six-man tag team match, There are three matches scheduled for the pre-show — Gunn Club, and Max Caster vs. Yuya Uemura, Alex Coughlin, The DKC and Kevin Knight in an eight-man tag team match, The Factory vs. Bishamon in a tag team match and Swerve In Our Glory vs, Suzuki-gun in a tag team match.