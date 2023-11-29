Key AEW Figure Resigns From the Company

A top figure in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has left the company. On X (formerly Twitter), Q.T. Marshall announced his departure on Monday while adding he will have "fulfilled all obligations" by the end of the year. Marshall has been with AEW since its launch four years ago.

"Thank you AEW. Thank you Tony Khan," Marshall wrote. "I've had the privilege of being here since day 1 and I've written over 750 formats for All Elite Wrestling and always with pride. As much as I've enjoyed being a VP, Manager of Talent Relations and wearing a myriad of hats, the company has changed a lot since 2019 and is heading in a different direction and I feel that it's best I do the same as we only get one chance to go All In! I have officially resigned from AEW and will have fulfilled all obligations by the end of 2023.

"Thank you to everyone from the front office to the production truck to some of the hardest-working talent in this sport! Most importantly, thank you to those who booed, cheered, and took part in this season of my life." According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Marshall was frustrated with some of the changes that were made.

"I have heard from many, many people, some of whom did not know that this was happening, and most of whom did, so it was not a secret. Some have known for weeks, some have known for months," Meltzer said, per WrestleTalk. "People have talked to him. He's expressed his frustrations. There have been things that have happened.

"QT had a very well-paying job, he was a Vice President of creative and talent. He's no longer doing the formats, but he did those for years. I think there's a lot of things that have been said. "One thing with QT, and it's a big one – QT wants to be a wrestling star. And it wasn't gonna happen in AEW. I know he expressed frustration to a lot of people about that – feeling he's had good matches but he's not been positioned to be a wrestling star there."

Marshall, 38, never won a title during his time with AEW. Former AEW star and currently WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes praised Marshall for his work over the last four years. "Did the work – was essential in making so many memories for fans & has been so instrumental in helping countless wrestlers," Rhodes wrote on X. "A pros' PRO. We almost became friends ha. I can't wait to see what you do next! An OG and outstanding "num 2" through his tenure. Congratulations QT on the run so far."