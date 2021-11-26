AEW’s Jungle Boy Just Hit an Impressive Milestone

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Jungle Boy (real name Jack Perry) just hit a very impressive and important milestone. The son of late actor Luke Perry went to Instagram to announce he’s the first member of AEW to compete in 100 matches. For his career in AEW, Jungle Boy posted a 65-34-1 record with 34 of those wins happening this year.

Jungle Boy, 24, made his professional wrestling debut in 2015 and signed with AEW in 2019. This year, Jungle Boy won the Men’s Casino Battle Royale and battled then-AEW World Champion Kenny Omega for the title in June. He also has teamed up with Luchasaurus, and the duo is one of the top tag teams in the company. Jungle Boy is also currently dating fellow AEW star Anna Jay.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWq8nnjv8SN/

While appearing on the Oral Sessions podcast earlier this year, Jungle Boy talked about how he first met Anna Jay. “I think she came in at a time where I was at home for a couple of months, they weren’t bringing people from California and she lived in Georgia, so she got in the fold somehow. And then when I came back, she was there. I met her thanks to Joey Janela, playing beer pong at a company BBQ. Joey asked me to be his partner and we played against her and Alan Angels,” Jungle Boy said,” per Sportskeeda.

“We were playing beer pong, but I could see some googly eyes over there a little bit. I was like ‘okay, that’s interesting.’ And I remember later that night, Sonny Kiss actually coming up to me, kind of grinning, saying ‘I need to tell you something.’ I’m like ‘I already know.’ We kind of just started hanging out.”

As for his future, Jungle Boy would love to take on on former WWE Superstar who recently retired from pro wrestling. “My best friend actually, his name’s Jake Atlas” Jungle Boy said, per WrestleTalk. “He just got laid off this last round of layoffs, and so far I’ve had some of my best matches of my career with him, a lot of those being on the indies, so I think for me it would be cool to do that again on a bigger stage maybe. Fingers crossed.”