AEW's Jungle Boy and Anna Jay Dating, Lock Lips in Steamy Instagram Photo

Jungle Boy and Anna Jay might be the hot new couple in pro wrestling. The All Elite Wrestling (AEW) stars were seen locking lips in a parking lot, and the photo was posted on Jungle Boy's Instagram account. This is the first public photo of the two together, and fellow AEW star Brandi Rhodes had a message for the couple.

"Oh my babies!!!! (get your hand off her booty when mamas watching though)," Rhodes wrote. As mentioned by Wrestle Inc., there had been some speculation of the two possibly dating due to their comments on social media. For Jungle Boy (real name Jack Perry), this comes after he challenged Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship on Saturday night. The 24-year old has been with AEW since its beginning in 2019 and has become a fan favorite.

In 2019, Jungle talked about his gimmick to Taz at Starrcast. “For me, I got stuck with the Jungle Boy thing, I never thought of it,” he said, per Wrestling Inc. When I first got stuck with it, I thought it was really dumb but over time, I saw how people liked it, and so I adapted a style to the name.” During a Q&A session with the fans, one person asked him what's the best advice his father, the late Luke Perry, ever gave him.

“I first started wrestling when I was 10-years-old,” Jungle Boy revealed. “I remember talking to my dad one day in the car, and I was saying something about chasing my dreams. My dad came from Ohio and he didn’t have a lot of money. He used to shovel asphalt, so he knew what it was like to follow your dreams. He told me it’s not enough to chase your dream. What you have to do is chase it down and tackle it to the ground. You have to cut its head off and hang it up on your wall, and that’s what it takes to really be successful.”

Anna Jay (real name Anna Jernigan). Has been out of action since February and is expected to be on the shelf from 6-12 months. She signed with AEW in April 2020 and was a member of The Dark Order, which was led by the late Brodie Lee. In November, Jay challenged Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's World Championship and lost.