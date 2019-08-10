Luke Perry’s Son Jack Reveals Footage From Night Before Dad’s Stroke

Jack “Jungle Boy” Perry is sharing footage from the night before his father Luke’s untimely passing from a fatal stroke this past spring. Revealing it’s been something he’s been holding on to for months because the morning after was “the worst night” of his life, Perry is now looking to share the clip with fans who valued his father’s life.

In the video shared to his official Instagram that has raked in more than 6,200 likes and thousands of comments, Perry shared the footage on Aug. 6.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I never shared this because of the circumstances at the time. The morning after this match was the worst of my life, but for a minute here with Rich, everything felt ok. Thank you [Rick Swann], for everything. [Game Changer Wrestling] returns to LA this Friday. It’ll feel good to be home.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jungle Boy • Jack Perry (@boy_myth_legend) on Aug 6, 2019 at 8:01am PDT

Fans of Perry took to the comments section to express their love over the wrestling footage.

“[You] rock! So proud of u!” wrote one fan. “I know how proud your dad is of u, and [your] sister. Keep up the great job!!!”

“You are amazing and its clear your papa IS proud of the skilled confident and beautiful man you are. I just lost my mother and I know how much it hurts. Embrace the memories and know that everything good that you do in your own life is testament to the man your father was,” another wrote with three heart emojis.

“I feel your pain. My Dad died when I was a teenager. Know that Luke is very proud of you and is watching over you and your family,” another fan wrote with a prayer hands and heart emoji.

“You are amazing! Keep up the good work. Your future looks bright! Bless you. You are a gentleman like your dad. I loved your quote from your dad about being nice and treating others with respect. Bravo to you both!” added another.

Luke, star of the iconic ’90s teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210 and most recently, The CW’s Riverdale, died March 4 at the age of 52 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, California after a “massive” stroke in the days prior that left him severely incapacitated.

According to reports, Luke was conscious, communicating when paramedics arrived at his home in Sherman Oaks, but his condition worsened, and doctors had to eventually sedate him.

Luke’s publicist confirmed his death in a statement, sharing that the actor passed while surrounded by family and friends including his two children, Jack Perry and Sophie, his fiancée, Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, step-father Steve Bennett and other family and friends.

Photo credit: Getty Images