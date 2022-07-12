Adam Strachan, Scottish Soccer Player, Dead at 35

Adam Strachan, a Scottish soccer player who spent time with various clubs, died over the weekend, his former team Patrick Thistle announced. He was 35 years old. The cause of death has not been revealed, but it comes four years after he was forced to retire from soccer due to a brutal injury.

"Everyone at Partick Thistle Football Club is greatly saddened to learn of the passing of our former player, Adam Strachan, at the age of 35," the club said. "A product of the Partick Thistle youth system, all at Firhill had high hopes for the teenage Strachan, the likeable young winger blessed with great pace and a bag of tricks which haunted many a full back."

Devastated to hear about the passing of pal Adam Strachan. Another one gone far, far too young. Rest easy Adam💔💔💔



Troops, if you ever need help, please please reach out. These guys can help: @MenScotland @mindthemen @ManOnInverclyde @sonderconnects @MaxKolbe12 @siscorecovery pic.twitter.com/DBKSXXMWhW — Iain Corbett (@IainCorbett88) July 9, 2022

Strachan was with Patrick Thistle from 2004 to 2007 before playing for a host of teams in the professional and junior ranks in Scotland. He last played in 2018-2019 for BSC Glasgow and suffered a horrific ankle injury that ended his career.

"He was one hell of a talent. Man of the match in his debut in the Premiership, Adam was able to run with the ball under control quicker than the rest of the players could run without it," Patrick Thistle chief executive Gerry Britton said. "It is of course sad and frustrating that he was unable to achieve his full footballing potential but other stories are for another time. Rest in peace, Adam, you were one of a kind."

Various people went to social media to pay tribute to Strachan. "Can't believe the news I'm hearing about Adam Strachan," Sean Winter wrote on Twitter." Absolutely gutted at this. The guy was seriously misunderstood and one of the best players I ever played with. Life is shite sometimes."

"Very sad news that Adam Strachan passed away earlier at the far too young age of 35," one fan wrote. " A hugely talented player for Bankies after we reached the Junior West Premier. RIP Adam. In honor of Strachan, Patrick Thistle made an announcement for Wednesday's match.

"Partick Thistle FC can confirm that the men's first team will wear black armbands during this Wednesday's Premier Sports Cup group fixture away to Kilmarnock in memory of former player Adam Strachan," the club said. "In addition, we will hold a minute's applause prior to kick-off on Saturday, when Motherwell visits Firhill for a pre-season friendly, to give Thistle supporters an opportunity to pay tribute to Adam following his tragic passing at the weekend."