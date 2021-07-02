Aaron Rodgers Trolls Tom Brady Ahead of Golf Event

✖

Aaron Rodgers is trolling Tom Brady before they hit the golf course on Tuesday. The Green Bay Packers quarterback did some commentary on Brady's golf game when he took part in The Match last year. Rodgers will team up with golf star Bryson DeChambeau to take on Brady and Phil Mickelson in the same event.

"Here’s Tommy on the green, first hole, and he actually rolls it in. Really, really proud of you Tom," Rodgers said in the video. And when Brady went for a high five and pulled it back, Rodgers said: "Yup, air high-five. COVID." "See a little slow-mo replay here. They’re still pretty lame." The video goes on to show Brady missing a putt and Rodgers saying that Brady wasn't close. It then shows Brady ripping his pants, which led to Rodgers saying, "I'm sure that Under Armour gets blamed for that."

This is likely Rodgers getting back at Brady after making comments about the NFC Championship game earlier this year. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated Rodgers and the Packers, and Brady took a shot at the Packers during The Match press conference last month.

"I do think you do have a partner that would probably have liked to go for it a little more often than he has in the past," Brady said to DeChambeau. "So Bryce, I'm glad you're encouraging him to kind of go for it when it's on the line ... just not getting to the fairway or something like that and try to play for the next shot." What Brady was referring to was the Packers kicking a field goal late in the fourth quarter when they were down by just eight. It was a play that was talked about it led to Brady and the Buccaneers winning the NFC Championship and the Super Bowl.

"Well, I don't usually get the option in my experience," Rodgers said. That led to Brady sympathizing with Rodgers, saying that he knows "the pain." Rodgers went on to say: "That is a great question, should be correct, but unfortunately for this game today it's incorrect." Many Packers fans will be tuned in to see Rodgers play against Brady. But they really want to see if he'll announce if he will return to Green Bay this season since he reportedly to people in the organization it wasn't going to happen.