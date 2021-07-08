Former Packers Official Says Team Will Trade Aaron Rodgers

✖

One former Green Bay Packers official believes Aaron Rodgers will be traded. However, it won't be anytime soon as Andrew Brandt said the Packers will send him to another NFL team in 2022. Brandt believes the team will make a "contract accommodation" for Rodgers before they trade him.

"My Aaron Rodgers opinion update is the same as it's been all year: The Packers won't trade him in 2021," Brandt tweeted. "Aaron can't trade himself. Aaron won't retire. Some contract accommodation- financial, length or both- will be made. The Packers will trade him in 2022." The Packers have made it clear they are not trading Rodgers right now. However, 2022 might be a different story, and the team could be the Denver Broncos.

Back in May, James Palmer of the NFL Network said the Broncos are ready to make a deal if the Packers are willing to let Rodgers go. “I have talked to people inside the [Broncos’] building that have told me it is a real possibility that Aaron Rodgers could end up with the Denver Broncos,” Palmer said. “Those same people have told me that, ‘Remember, deals of this size with players of this nature — MVPs — are difficult to get done and you don’t know if they’re going to get done until you get to the finish line’ and at the same time, you need the Packers to make [Rodgers] available."

This week while competing in The Match, Rodgers dodged questions about him returning to the Packers. He didn't take part in the team's mandatory minicamp in June or any of the offseason workouts. Green Bay reports to training camp and the end of the month, and there's no telling if Rodgers shows up or not.

In June, Packers president Murphy wrote in his column to the fans: "The situation we face with Aaron Rodgers has divided our fan base. The emails and letters that I've received reflect this fact. As I wrote here last month, we remain committed to resolving things with Aaron and want him to be our quarterback in 2021 and beyond. We are working to resolve the situation and realize that the less both sides say publicly, the better." Rodgers has been with the Packers since 2005 and has helped the team win a Super Bowl in 2010. He has also won three MVP awards with the most recent one being in February.