Social Media Loses It After Crazy Aaron Rodgers Stat Is Discovered
Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and there have been some fans that have argued he never has enough help. And while Rodgers has won a Super Bowl and helped wide receivers Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, and Davante Adams reach the Pro Bowl over the years, the fans might be on to something. This week, a stat was released about quarterbacks throwing touchdown passes to first-round picks. Rodgers has been in the NFL for 15 years and has thrown just one touchdown pass to a player that was drafted in the first round. And that player was tight end Marcedes Lewis who caught the TD pass from Rodgers last year.
There are a few ways to look at this. Some fans would argue that this makes Rodgers a better quarterback because he has thrown 364 touchdown passes and just 84 interceptions. However, there are fans that would argue that Rodgers would have more Super Bowl wins if he had more help. And with the Packers drafting Jordan Love in the first round of the draft last week, many are wondering if Rodgers will move on from the Packers before his contract is up. Either way, social media had a field day with this stat.
In 15 seasons, Aaron Rodgers has thrown only ONE touchdown pass to a first-round pick.
