Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Sells California Mansion Amid Uncertain Future With Packers

Aaron Rodgers isn’t sure what his next move will be after coming up short in the playoffs. However, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is making a big move while he figures out his NFL future. According to the New York Post, Rodgers has sold his longtime California mansion for $5.13 million. He purchased the five-bedroom, six-bathroom San Diego home in 2009 for a little over $2 million.

The New York Post said the home hit the market on Oct. 13 and had a pending offer just a week later. The sale closed just before 2021 came to an end on Nov. 29. Some of the features of the new home include a view deck, an expansive officer with a wood-burning fireplace and a luxury bath with a walk-in closet. The home is just minutes from Solana Beach and Torrey Pines State Reserve. This move comes two years after Rodgers paid $28 million for an all-cash offer on an estate in Malibu for himself and then-girlfriend Danica Patrick.

Rodgers and the Packers lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs last weekend. When asked about his future, Rodgers said he will figure some things out during the early stages of the offseason. “I’m still super competitive, still know I can play at a high level, so it’s going to be a tough decision,” Rodgers said.

“I have a lot of things to weigh in the coming weeks. But man, just so much gratitude for this city and this organization and such a long, long career here that I’m proud of and really thankful for all the men and women that work here, the men I’ve gotten to cross paths with, coaches and players over the years.” Rodgers, 38, also stated that he does decide to continue playing, “I don’t want want to be part of a rebuild.”

Rodgers, who is from California, has been with the Green Bay Packers since being drafted by the team in 2005. He has led the team to a Super Bowl championship and five appearances in the NFC Championship game. Many believe if Rodgers were to leave the Packers, he would join the Denver Broncos, whose new head coach, Nathaniel Hackett was previously the offensive coordinator in Green Bay.