Aaron Rodgers Reveals if He'll Play in NFL as Long as Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers will be 39 years old in December and shows no signs of slowing down. But could the Green Bay Packers quarterback play another six years to keep up with Tom Brady? While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, which was Brady's 45th birthday, Rodgers was asked if he planned on playing until he's 45.

"No," Rodgers said, per Zach Kruse of Packers Wire. "No. But happy birthday, Tom!" This is not a big surprise considering Rodgers considered returning from the game the last two offseasons. "I think about it [retirement] all the time," Rodgers said on TNT after The Match, per AtoZ Sports. "When you commit, you're 100%. But the older you get, the interests change, and the grind, I think, wears on you a little more."

During the offseason in 2021, Rodgers didn't participate in the team's spring workouts and mandatory minicamp as he was frustrated with what was going on in the front office and was considering retirement. He did report to training camp on time and top reporters he did consider retiring from the game. After the 2021 season, Rodgers was contemplating his future before signing a monster contract extension in March.

"I'm still super competitive, still know I can play at a high level, so it's going to be a tough decision," Rodgers said before signing the contract, per ESPN. "I have a lot of things to weigh in the coming weeks. But man, just so much gratitude for this city and this organization and such a long, long career here that I'm proud of and really thankful for all the men and women that work here, the men I've gotten to cross paths with, coaches and players over the years."

Rodgers is coming off two of the best seasons in his career. During that span, Rodgers threw for 8,414 yards 85 touchdowns and just nine interceptions with a 116.7 passer rating. He has won the NFL MVP award the last two seasons and now has four in his career, the second most in NFL history. One thing Rodgers is looking for before he calls it a career is winning another Super Bowl He hasn't played in the big game since winning it during the 2010 season, and has come up short since, posting an 0-4 record in his last four appearances in the NFC Championship Game.