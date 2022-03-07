Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Has Deals in Place With Three NFL Teams if He Leaves Packers

If Aaron Rodgers leaves the Green Bay Packers, he has a good idea of where he will play next. According to Pro Football Talk, Rodgers has deals in place with three different NFL teams that are looking for a quarterback. It’s been reported the teams that are looking to add Rodgers are the Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Broncos have been the favorite to land Rodgers if the star quarterback doesn’t return to Green Bay Packers. During the offseason, the Broncos added Nathaniel Hackett as the head coach, and he spent his last three seasons as the Packers offensive coordinator.

“First and foremost, Aaron was absolutely unbelievable,” Hackett said when was hired to be the Broncos head coach back in January, per Broncos Wire. “He’s been one of my biggest supporters and I love him. I’m thankful very much for him. Coaching a man like that, the one thing I learned is, you better have an answer for every question because he’s going to ask every single question about every single thing that you’re going to do. I think that was something that was very valuable for me.”

The Titans are an interesting landing spot for Rodgers considering he reportedly purchased land in the Nashville area. But the team could stick with Ryan Tannehill as their starting quarterback. “Ryan’s our quarterback,” Titans general manager Jon Robinson told reporters at the Senior Bowl. “He’s made a lot of plays for us. He’s a great leader. He’s extremely tough. Love what Ryan brings to our football team, love what he stands for. We’re looking forward to him getting back in there, and getting back on track, and keeping this thing rolling.”

The Steelers need a quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement once the 2021 season ended. During the season, there was speculation that Rodgers was going to join the Steelers after he gave high praise to head coach Mike Tomlin. The Steelers are a quarterback away from making a run at the Super Bowl, but the same thing can be said about the Broncos and the Titans. And then the Packers are a team Rodgers knows and loves, so he could stay with the team and sign a brand-new contract.