Aaron Rodgers: Packers Make Announcement on QB’s Status for Sunday’s Game

Aaron Rodgers is back with the Green Bay Packers. On Saturday, the Packers announced they have activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list, and he is set to return for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week and missed last weekend’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

This is not a big surprise as the Packers expected Rodgers to be back with the team for Sunday’s game. “Had a lot of conversations with Aaron in that regard as to what he needs to be ready to go,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Friday. “It wouldn’t be the first time in his career that he hadn’t practiced an entire week and gone on and played a game. So as long as he’s confident with what we’re doing with him, then we’ll see where he’s at tomorrow.”

When Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19, it was reported he was unvaccinated. When speaking to reporters in August, Rodgers told reporters that he’s “immunized.” Rodgers received alternate treatment instead of getting one of the mandated vaccines and defended his decision while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show last week. When appearing on the show again a few days later, Rodgers admitted to misleading people about his vaccination status.

“I share an opinion that polarizing,” Rodgers said. “I misled some people about my status, which I take full responsibility for those comments. But in the end, I have to stay true to who I am and what I’m about. I stand behind the things that I said. I have a ton of empathy for people who have been going through the worst part of this pandemic, which has affected all of us in different ways.”

If Rodgers couldn’t play tomorrow, the Packers would have gone with Jordan Love for the second consecutive week. The second-year player from Utah State made his first NFL start last week and completed 55% of his passes for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the 13-7 loss to the Chiefs.

“I think it’s been a normal week for me, pretty similar to last week getting all the reps,” Love said Friday. “Just getting the game plan in, preparing like I’m going to be playing and then obviously the plan is for Aaron to be back Saturday so he’ll be going. But for me, it’s the same. Still playing the whole week and then we’ll be ready for whatever happens.”