Watch: Aaron Rodgers Shows off Guitar Skills in New State Farm Commercial

The NFL season kicks off this week, and that means new State Farm commercials are here. Aaron Rodgers is back with Jake from State Farm, and this time the Green Bay Packers quarterback is disguised as an aspiring singer/songwriter. Rodgers told Jake that he heard State Farm was giving the Rodgers Rate to “regular folks.” That led to Jake saying that “State Farm has rates that fit anyone’s budget.”

Rodgers then called Jake his “ex-best friend” before he gets a guitar and plays a song. While Rodgers is not happy with the Jake giving away his rate, he is happy that the NFL is back. After a long offseason, Rodgers is back with the Packers and is looking to win another Super Bowl before his career comes to an end. This week, Rodgers talked about being the Packers’ starting quarterback for the 14th season.

“I think the first start in 2008 [against Chicago] was a little different than this one, and then I think the ’19 opener [against Chicago] was probably a little different, too, with a new system,” Rodgers said Wednesday, per Sports Illustrated. “Those ones felt a little bit different nerves-wise. The 2011 one after winning the Super Bowl was probably the most fun and special, playing the Saints, got off to a really fast start and held on for a win there. Yeah, we’ve done pretty good.”

https://youtu.be/XLFlOnLKuEw

Rodgers was away from the Packers all offseason but returned right as training camp began. He expressed his frustration with the team during his fire press conference but is committed to the team this year. The Packers are expected to compete for a Super Bowl this year since they reached the NFC Championship game the last two seasons. But does Rodgers feel pressure since this could be the final year the Packers may go through some major changes in 2022?

“It definitely does” feel different, Rodgers said. “There is a lot of unknowns. So, the right perspective is needed, I think, from all of us. But I think we don’t feel pressure. I’m speaking personally and I can’t speak for everybody. But the feel that I get with the energy in the locker room is not pressure. It’s focus.

The Packers will face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday to kick off the year. The game will be played in Jacksonville, Florida due to the city of New Orleans dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.