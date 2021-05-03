Aaron Rodgers Reportedly 'Intrigued' by Playing for AFC Team

✖

Aaron Rodgers is frustrated with the Green Bay Packers, and joining a new team could be something that happens sooner than later. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Las Vegas Raiders could be a top landing spot for Rodgers as he is interested in playing for Jon Gruden and company. However, Fowler did mention that the Raiders are happy with what they have in Derek Carr.

"[Aaron Rodgers] is reportedly intrigued by the Raiders as well, so they have to be on this list," Fowler said, as reported by Bleacher Report. "They're happy with Derek Carr; nothing's going on right now, and they very well could extend Derek Carr sometime soon. But the Raiders look into every single quarterback situation. ... They looked at past free agents or trade options. So, Jon Gruden is sort of always lurking. You can't discount them."

It was reported last week that Rodgers wanted to either be traded to the Raiders, Denver Broncos or the San Francisco 49ers. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said they are not trading Rodgers, but the three-time MVP was under the impression that was going to happen as soon as the team drafted Jordan Love last year. Those plans reportedly changed when Rodgers had one of the best seasons of his NFL career in 2020, throwing for 48 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy wrote a letter to Packers fans about the ordeal and revealed that this is something that has been going on for a while. "This is an issue that we have been working on for several months," Murphy wrote. "Brian Gutekunst, Matt LaFleur and I have flown out on a number of occasions to meet with Aaron. We are very much aware of Aaron's concerns and have been working with him (and his agent Dave Dunn) to resolve them. We remain committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond. He is not only a tremendously talented player, but has developed into a true leader for us."

Rodgers hasn't spoken about the Packers drama publicly but did talk to Mike Tirico of NBC Sports off-camera about everything that's going on. "He expressed a couple of times how much he loves Green Bay, loves the fans, loves the franchise," Tirico said. "There is a chasm between management and the reigning NFL MVP."