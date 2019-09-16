Aaron Rodgers Addresses Heated Exchange With Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur

The Green Bay Packers are one of the few NFL teams who are still undefeated. But one of the bigger stories of Sunday was quarterback Aaron Rodgers getting into a heated exchange with head coach Matt LaFleur during their game against the Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers spoke to reporters about the incident and he explained why he and LaFleur seemed to be angry at each other.

“It was about the look on defense,” Rodgers said via ESPN.com. “I was actually kind of surprised that he was coming over to talk about that, but we got it all sorted out over there on the sideline. It actually wasn’t a big deal. … We’re a little animated at times. I can’t say we were yelling how much we love each other, but we definitely weren’t MF-ing each other or anything. It was talking about the look there and getting on the same page.”

The exchange took place after the Packers offense went three-and-out late in the second quarter. After jumping to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter, the Packers offense slowed down, scoring zero points the rest of the way. Rodgers knows the offense is still a work in progress but he makes it clear there are no issues with him and the first-year head coach.

“That’s just two competitive guys, and I’m sure it’s not going to be the last one we have,” LaFleur said. “But you know, just competitors, heat of the moment, and it is what it is. I would much rather have that than anything else because you want guys that are extreme competitors, and that’s what he is.”

One of the reasons the relationship between Rodgers is LaFleur is interesting is what happened with the previous head coach. Mike McCarthy was the man in charge for the Packers from 2006-2018 and he was fired before the 2018 season came to and end. One of the things media members and fans noticed is tension between Rodgers and McCarthy as the offense could never get on the same page. And when LaFleur became the Packers head coach, one of the things he said was he was working with Rodgers on the changing plays at the line of scrimmage, something the two-time MVP was able to do ever since he became the starter in 2008.

So it looks like what Packers fans saw on Sunday between Rodgers and LaFleur won’t be the last exchange this season.