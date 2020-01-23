Aaron Rodgers’ Family ‘Dismayed’ Over Packers QB’s Comments About God

Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers had some strong words to say about God and religion, and now his family is not happy about it. Rodgers was on the Pretty Intense podcast which his girlfriend, former NASCAR star Danica Patrick, is the host and they had a deep conversation about religion. The video of the conversation was posted on Patrick’s YouTube channel and Rodgers is seen saying he questions the belief in God. Rodgers’ family heard his comments and it led to them having a strong reaction.

“They were dismayed,” one insider said to PEOPLE. “The family is very dedicated to their Christian faith. “To them, his comments are basically a slap in the face to the fundamentals of who they are. It’s basically him turning his back on everything they have taught him.”

Rodgers said he was brought up in a Christian household. But he started questioning the religion as he got older and it ultimately led to him having a lot of questions about the belief in God as well as religion in general.

“I don’t know how you can believe in a God who wants to condemn most of the planet to a fiery hell,” he said. “What type of loving, sensitive, omnipresent, omnipotent being wants to condemn his beautiful creation to a fiery hell at the end of all this?”

Rodgers hasn’t spoken to his family in several years. The reason for the estrangement hasn’t been revealed, but the insider told PEOPLE religion has played a role in it.

“The feeling is that Aaron has really turned his back on them,” the insider said. “There’s clearly a lot more to it, but that’s how he is perceived by his family.”

“His comments are very hurtful to the family,” the insider continued. “They have these times where things start to thaw out, but then something like this happens, and then it’s back to square one. It’s sad.”

It was reported that Rodgers stopped talking to his family at the end of 2014 which is right after he started dating actress Olivia Munn. Rodgers started dating Patrick in January 2018 shortly after he broke up with Munn. Rodgers has been with the Packers since 2005 and the team recently lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game. He has lost the last three times he has played in a conference championship matchup.