Aaron Rodgers Says Fans Booing Andrew Luck Was Pretty Disgusting

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not happy with Indianapolis Colts fans because of how they treated recently retired quarterback Andrew Luck. On Monday, Rodgers talked to reporters after practice and he was asked about his thoughts on Luck retiring form the NFL. Rodgers said the fans should have given him a standing ovation instead of booing him on Saturday.

“I thought it was pretty disgusting,” Rodgers said via the Daily Mail adding, “I thought it would’ve been more of a standing-ovation type thing and a thank you than boos.”

Luck, who is a four-time Pro Bowler, announced his retirement on Saturday night after the Colts preseason game against the Chicago Bears, but the news leaked while the game was going on. That led to fans booing Luck as he was leaving the field.

Everyone was shocked by the news as Luck is only 29 years old (he will be 30 next month). Rodgers understands why Luck decided to retire, but he’s upset that the news leaked before he could make the announcement.

“He’s making a really tough decision and then before that, he makes the decision, I don’t know why that doesn’t stay in house to kind of protect him a little bit,” Rodgers said who is entering his 15th season.

“I, 100 percent, respect him immensely for his decision. “I salute him for choosing quality of life. He’s a fantastic player, he had a great career and he’s got a lot to be proud of.

“Like many of us in this locker room, if not all of us, we all have interests outside of football. Andrew is an extremely bright guy, and I’m sure he’ll have a lot of things to transition into. I know what it’s like to deal with rehab and going through injuries. I’ve been on IR twice. It’s tough. He was on it pretty much for an entire season and next offseason trying to get his arm back. Again, in my opinion, not playing with him but just reading what his teammates said, tough guy. What he went through to get himself back on the field is what it means to be a leader and I’m excited for him.”

Luck is coming off a season where he was named Comeback Player of the Year after missing all of 2017. He finished his career with 23,617 passing yards, 171 touchdowns and 83 interceptions in six seasons.