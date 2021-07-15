Former Packers Teammate Reveals Big Update on Aaron Rodgers Drama

✖

Aaron Rodgers will likely make a decision about playing for the Green Bay Packers this upcoming season very soon. And it looks like if training camp were to start right now, Rodgers would be with the team getting ready for another run at the Super Bowl. A.J. Hawk, former Packers linebacker who was Rodgers' teammate for nine seasons, recently spent a week with the current NFL MVP in Montana. Hawk told Pat McAfee that Rodgers is ready to play some football this fall.

“He likes to compete. Does that look like a guy who’s going to sit out and retire to you?” Hawk said, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk. “Aaron looks great. He seems mentally in a good spot.” Hawk also said Rodgers won't get traded despite the rumors. “What have I said from the start? I said, ‘I don’t see him playing anywhere else,’” Hawk said. “I don’t see Green Bay trading him. I don’t see that happening. I don’t know how it has to work, but yeah, I feel like he’s going to be in Green Bay.”

It was in April when ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Rodgers told people in the organization that he ins't returning to the Packers this season. Rodgers hasn't said much about the ordeal, but when talking to NBC Sports this past weekend, Rodgers said he'll make a decision at the end of the month.

"Well, I'm going to enjoy the hell out of this week," Rodgers said. "And then I'm gonna get back to working out and figure things out in a couple weeks." The Packers report to training camp on July 27 and have their first practice the following day. It's likely the Packers won't trade him if Rodgers doesn't report to camp, meaning he will still be on the roster while the team plays without him, which could cause some issues down the road.

But the question is why is reportedly looking to leave Green Bay anymore after reaching the NFC Championship game the last two seasons? Rodgers mentioned it has to do with the "people" when speaking to Kenny Mayne in May. It's been reported that Rodgers is frustrated with some of the moves the team have made or didn't make over the last few seasons.