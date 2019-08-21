Yankees Slugger Aaron Judge Surprises Kid After Father’s Death

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge was able to surprise one of his biggest fans and it was a much-needed meeting. On Tuesday, Judge met with a kid named Kellen Wilson. He was wearing a Yankees jersey with a Fresno State hat, which is where his father, Kyle Wilson, played college baseball. Kyle recently passed away at the age of 36 and when Judge, who also played baseball at Fresno State, heard the story, made sure to meet the young fan. However, it looked like it wasn’t going to happen as the Yankees bypassed batting practice, but Judge made time to meet Kellen and the meeting was magical.

Hopefully this is the best thing Aaron Judge does on the field tonight… he just made a young Fresno State fan’s day 👏 pic.twitter.com/w3urEQOt82 — A’s on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 21, 2019

“He [Kellen] had no idea, though [that he was going to meet Judge],” Chelsy Wilson, Kellen’s mother, said to MLB.com. “And we had no idea. And when the Yankees didn’t take batting practice, they thought no way. But Kyle is pulling strings from above. We are so grateful to Mr. Judge. He has been an incredible role model to Kellen, even sending Kellen a jersey back in December.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He is exactly the kind of human and player Kyle told Kellen to look up to. How hard he works. How he treats others. And all he stands for.”

Not only did the Wilson family get to meet Judge, but they were also able to see him hit a home run as he blasted a 467-footer in the eighth inning.

The meeting with Kellen was a highlight for Judge this year. But other than the Yankees having one of the best records in baseball, it hasn’t been the best season for the two-time All-Star. In April, Judge suffered an oblique strain and he did not return to action until late-June. And being known for his power, the home runs for Judge have been few and far between as he has only hit 13 homes in 70 games and two homers this month. But with Judge struggling, other players have stepped up which has led to the Yankees making themselves a World Series contender.

Judge made his MLB Debut in 2016 and he became a household name in 2017. In his rookie season, the California native blasted 52 home runs and 114 RBIs with a batting average of .284. In 2018, Judge took a step back as he registered 27 home runs, 687 RBIs and a .278 batting average.