‘9-1-1’ Casts WWE Star Ronda Rousey in Recurring Role for Season 3

9-1-1 is about to get a dose of WWE star power. The Fox first responder drama will welcome WWE star Ronda Rousey in Season 3 as a new firefighter helping out the team lead by Peter Krause’s Bobby. The show just released their first teaser for the upcoming season, featuring a massive tsunami preparing to hit Santa Monica.

Rousey is set to play Lena Bosko, a “stoic and fearless member of the Los Angeles Fire Department Station 136 who leaps into action to save lives when a disaster hits,” according to a description released by Deadline.

9-1-1 was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear and follows the lives and high-pressured professional lives of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who constantly find themselves in frightening or unbelievable situations around Los Angeles.

The series stars Angela Bassett, Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar and Ryan Guzman. Connie Britton played a series regular role in the first season but left ahead of Season 2 after her contract expired. The show was 2018’s best rated new series on broadcast during its first season.

The series was renewed for Season 3 back in March, with Fox Entertainment President Michael Thom complimenting the procedural at the time.

“9-1-1 redefined what a procedural series can be, consistently delivering edge-of-your-seat emergencies, mixed with emotional story arcs and incredible performances from one of the most powerful teams of actors on television,” he said in a statement.

“Kudos to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear and their entire crew, as well as the amazing cast anchored by Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt for raising the bar week after week,” he added.

The success of the show will also lead to its expansion in the upcoming TV season, with the upcoming premiere of spinoff series, 9-1-1: Lone Star, starring Rob Lowe.

“The beauty of having a hit drama like 9-1-1 from the genius minds of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear is it allows you to explore thrilling stories as told through an array of distinctive characters,” Thorn said of the spinoff series.

“In 9-1-1: Lone Star, they’ve given us a special opportunity to expand the franchise into new territory – literally and figuratively — and we’re thrilled to have the incomparable Rob Lowe headline this new iteration when it joins our schedule next season,” Lowe said in another statement.

9-1-1 will premiere Monday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. 9-1-1: Lone Star will premiere in January.